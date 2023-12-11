LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Fort Collins man who was arrested for a DUI he didn’t commit will now receive $400,000 from the city.

The Problem Solvers first reported on the federal lawsuit filed by Harris Elias in 2022, after he was arrested in January of 2020 on suspicion of drunk driving.

He blew zeroes on a breathalyzer machine but was still arrested and forced to do a blood test, which all came back with zeroes.

“This is, as far as we can tell, the largest non-confidential monetary payment ever made in Colorado to settle a civil rights lawsuit where the primary allegation is a wrongful DUI arrest with no physical injuries or time spent in jail,” said Elias’s Attorney Sarah Schielke. “While, like with most civil rights settlements, the city admits no wrongdoing, we feel the size of this particular settlement – and the fact that both the arresting officer William Gates and former Chief Ticer are no longer at LPD – are realities which speak volumes regarding accountability we were able to accomplish here,” added Schielke.

Gates pulled Elias over on the night of Jan. 4, 2020, and accused him of an “overwhelming odor of alcohol.” Harris previously told FOX31 he knew the accusation to be false and decided not to answer any further questions.

Harris was taken to the Loveland police station where a breath test showed triple zeroes (no alcohol detected). Gates then claimed he suspected drug impairment and made Elias submit to a blood test.

According to Schielke, the officer’s suspicions were based on less than 60 seconds of interaction with Elias where he refused to answer the officer’s questions.

When the blood results came back negative months later, the Larimer District Attorney’s Office dismissed the criminal case.

Schielke said record requests and discovery documents she obtained through the civil lawsuit revealed at least a dozen victims like Elias who were wrongly arrested by Loveland Police and that the officer who made the most false arrests of DUI was William Gates.

According to Schielke, Gates was awarded a trophy for winning a DUI arrest competition just two weeks after Elias’s wrongful arrest.

“However we got here,” Schielke states. “This settlement sends a powerful message: Policing is

not a game. DUI enforcement should never be a competition. There are innocent people’s lives and jobs at stake. Let this serve as a reminder to every cop in this state – if you decide to ignore all signs of driver innocence just to get another ‘notch’ on your DUI arrest belt – you will be held accountable.”

“No amount of money will ever return me to the peaceful state of naivete to our broken system that I enjoyed before I was stopped by former Officer Gates that night and put through the nightmare of this wrongful arrest. Nothing will shake from my heart the horror and shock I felt after blowing zeroes and not being set free. All I can hope is that with this lawsuit, with Gates gone from the department and with this settlement, I have saved at least one other person from having to experience what I did,” Elias said.

Nearly two years after Elias was wrongfully arrested by Loveland police, he was arrested for suspicion of DUI by a Fort Collins Police Officer.

That officer, Jason Haferman, was forced to resign in lieu of termination after the Problem Solvers reported on several stories about Haferman’s propensity to arrest innocent people for DUI.

The Fort Collins Police Services face at least five civil lawsuits due to wrongful DUI arrests, including one for Harris Elias.