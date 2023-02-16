LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Teamwork is being credited for saving a Loveland woman from a burning car.

Back on Jan. 26, Loveland Police were called to the area of East Eisenhower Boulevard and Gorom Avenue on a report of a car fire.

Five Loveland Police officers responded. At least two civilians were initially attempting to pry the 70-year-old woman out of the vehicle. Body camera video, released by the department on social media, shows the rescue.

The driver’s granddaughter said her grandmother suffered neck burns and a broken ankle.

“She was having a medical emergency,” Brittany Wampler said. “Her blood sugar dropped to 35.”

Two of the police officers, along with the two civilians, are credited with saving the driver. The other three police officers are credited with helping Loveland Fire Rescue extinguish the fire.

“I’m thankful. I’m grateful. Always will be,” Wampler said.