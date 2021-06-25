Loveland police rescue puppy from hot truck

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Doberman Pinscher puppy was rescued from a hot truck in the Loveland Walmart on East Eisenhower Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Michelle Sparks, a Loveland resident, called Loveland police when she saw a puppy tethered in the back seat of a black Dodge Ram. The puppy was whimpering and trying to get air from a partially opened window, according to police.

Loveland Officer Yoder was able to squeeze her arm through the partially open front passenger window of the truck and unlock the vehicle.

The puppy was given two bottles of water and put in the Larimer County Animal Control air-conditioned van to cool off.

Temperatures inside the truck ranged from 114 degrees to 140 degrees. The puppy was in imminent danger of dying, according to the animal control officer.

Credit: LPD

The owner of the rescued puppy surrendered it to the Larimer County Humane Society on Thursday. The puppy is in good shape.

Before breaking into a vehicle, you must follow these steps first:

Reasonable belief the child or pet is in imminent danger of suffering serious bodily injury

Make a reasonable effort to contact the owner and law enforcement

Check to see if the vehicle is locked before breaking in

Remain with the animal or child until law enforcement or first responders arrive, if the person must leave the scene before they arrive a notice must be left on the vehicle with contact information

Ensure the vehicle is not a law enforcement vehicle

Use no more force than reasonably necessary to enter the locked vehicle