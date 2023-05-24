LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Loveland Police officer was fired after he allegedly responded with an “inappropriate use of force” and hit a woman in the face.

The Loveland Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a woman wandering in and out of traffic and speaking incoherently in the area of North Garfield Avenue and East 29th Street. When officers arrived, they placed the woman into protective custody and took her to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to Loveland Police, once at the hospital, the woman was handcuffed and placed into an examination room, where they said she was verbally abusive toward health care workers and spat on a nurse and an officer.

The officer who was allegedly spat on struck the woman in the face in what Loveland Police called an “inappropriate use of force.” Police said the woman sustained minor injuries to her face.

Another officer immediately intervened and removed the offending officer from the room, according to police. The officer was placed on administrative leave.

After a criminal investigation, the officer was terminated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Loveland Police said they will not identify the officer or release any body camera footage because of the criminal investigation.

The woman was medically cleared and is being held at the Larimer County Jail.