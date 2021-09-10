Loveland police officer cleared in shooting death of knife-wielding teen

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — An investigation into the death of a Loveland teen at the hands of a Loveland police officer has wrapped up, and no charges will be filed.

Alexander Domina was in the backyard of his home at 1620 Tennessee St. with a knife in his hand on Aug. 16. According to family members who called 911, he was having a mental health crisis at the time.

Officer Eddie Luzon was the first to arrive. Body camera footage shows Luzon trying to calm Domina down and asking him to put down the knife, but instead Domina began walking toward him.

When Domina did not respond to commands to stop, Luzon shot him three times, striking him in the abdomen.

Domina was put on life support, but after three weeks he was taken off of it. He died on Sept. 8.

Officer Luzon’s response and actions have been under investigation by a Critical Incident Response Team since the shooting. On Friday, Sept. 10 the findings were released by 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin.

“After my review of the thorough CIRT investigation, I conclude that no criminal charges are appropriate for Officer Eddie Luzon or Alex Domina regarding their conduct,” McLaughlin said in his announcement.

McLaughlin called Domina’s death a tragedy and said the legal analysis begins when the confrontation between the two began.

“However, a broader analysis of alternatives leading up to that point may have shown opportunities to have avoided this outcome,” McLaughlin said. “While a District Attorney only has the authority to decide the appropriateness of criminal charges, a legal justification is not a moral clearance to avoid reform.”