DENVER (KDVR) — A now-former Loveland Police officer was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old at a park while on duty.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran announced the arrest at a press conference Monday.

The officer, identified as 28-year-old Dylan Miller, was fired from the department after his arrest Monday. He had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, according to Doran.

Miller had been with the Loveland Police Department since 2022. Before that, he was employed with the Durango Police Department from 2020 through 2022.

According to Doran, a 15-year-old girl and her family went to police in October. The girl reported that an on-duty officer sexually assaulted her at a park in the summer of this year.

The girl said she did not know the officer’s name, but “could distinctly remember his face,” Doran said.

After the initial report, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct an investigation into the incident.

According to Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen, Miller allegedly contacted the victim and several others at a traffic stop in late July.

Several days later, the 15-year-old and another person were at a park after dark. Miller, who Feyen said was on duty and in uniform, told the person who was with the victim to leave.

He allegedly told the victim to walk with him to a secluded area of the park and, when there, sexually assaulted her.

Miller was booked on several charges, including first-degree kidnapping and sexual assault on a child.

Feyen said that, due to the nature of the offense, there may be other victims out there. He encouraged anyone with information to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.