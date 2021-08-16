Officer shoots, wounds suspect in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Loveland Police Department said they were investigating a shooting Monday night in which at least one officer opened fire on a suspect.

A suspect was transported to an area hospital, police said. They said no officers were hurt.

In a tweet at 9 p.m., the department said it happened in the 1600 block of Tennessee.

LPD is on-scene in the 1600 blk. Tennessee Ave. for an Officer Involved Shooting. Various agencies are in the area investigating. There are no outstanding threats to the public. Please stay clear of the area. The investigation is on-going and updates will follow. — Loveland Police (@LPDtweets) August 17, 2021

They said there was no outstanding threat to the public and said multiple agencies were in the area for the investigation.

