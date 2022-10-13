LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — And then there were three.

The three finalists for chief of the Loveland Police Department met the public on Thursday night at the Embassy Suites. The event was part of a meet-and-greet as the candidates compete to lead the department.

The finalists are:

Timothy Doran, an assistant chief of police for Fort Collins Police Services

David Farrow, deputy chief of the Field Operations Bureau for the Goodyear Police Department in Arizona

Anita Koester, division chief for the Lakewood Police Department

A fourth, final candidate withdrew his name to accept another position. A city spokesperson said a final decision could be made by the end of the fall.