LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – In an effort to give the public a behind-the-scenes look into their day-to-day operations, the Loveland Police Department has offered the community the chance to apply to take part in the 2022 Citizen Academy.

The Citizen Academy will start on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and is a 10-week program designed to give community members a chance to see how the Loveland Police Department operates.

The program is 40 hours in total and will give participants presentations and interactive engagements in areas including investigative practices, patrol operations, forensics, SWAT, K-9, and victim services, just to name a few.

The deadline to apply for the Citizen Academy is Aug. 31 and you can submit your application online on the program’s page.

Citizen Academy schedule

Classes will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day and will be held primarily at the Loveland Police Department. A few classes will be held at the Northern Colorado Law Enforcement Training Center in Loveland.

Sept. 7 (First day)

Sept. 14

Sept. 21

Sept. 28

Oct. 5

Oct. 12

Oct. 19

Oct. 26

Nov. 2

Nov. 9 (Closing ceremony)

Questions about this program can be answered by Sergeant Bryan Bartnes by sending him an email at bryan.bartnes@cityofloveland.org, or by calling 970-962-2688.