LOVELAND PASS, Colo. (KDVR) – Loveland Pass was closed due to a crash but it has since been reopened to traffic.

In a tweet sent out around 12:17 p.m. on Sunday, Colorado State Patrol Golden said that traffic on Loveland Pass had been closed.

According to CSP, a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed, the driver of which needed transport to a nearby hospital for minor injuries he sustained. Additionally, the female passenger who was also on the motorcylce sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

