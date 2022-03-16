CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Loveland Pass is closed due to an avalanche.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of the avalanche a little after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow from the slide is not blocking the road, but it is several hundred feet long and wide, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they have no reason to believe anyone is trapped, however they are searching in the area to make sure.

Ski tracks were spotted in the snow around the area of the avalanche.

It is unclear how long the US 6 will be closed, but CDOT said to expect delays.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.