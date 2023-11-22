DENVER (KDVR) — Loveland Pass was closed on Wednesday evening after a deadly crash.

The pass, which is along U.S. 6, was closed between mile markers 216-229, according to Colorado State Patrol. That’s on the Summit County side.

CSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. One person died on the scene, and another two people were transferred to a hospital. What led to the crash is under investigation.

There was no estimate given for when the highway could reopen.

The closure was expected to impact Interstate 70. Truckers with hazardous loads were to be staged at the tunnel to go through around 8 p.m., CSP said.