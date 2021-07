CLEAR CREEK/SUMMIT COUNTIES, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:53 p.m.): Loveland Pass has reopened following an hour closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

ORIGINAL: The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Loveland Pass in both directions on Friday evening.

#US6 eastbound/westbound: Road closed between MM 222 and MM 229. Hazmat vehicles are to stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows. https://t.co/qjO2The9qo — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 23, 2021

Loveland Pass is US 6 between mile marker 222 and mile marker 226 and is an alternate route for Interstate 70.

No additional information was reported and updates will be added as they are received.