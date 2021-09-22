Loveland officer involved in Karen Garner case resigns

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Loveland police officer involved in the forceful arrest of Karen Garner resigned on Wednesday following an independent investigation by a consulting firm.

Loveland Sergeant Phil Metzler was on scene following Garner’s arrest. Garner, who was 73 years old at the time, was accused of stealing from a Walmart and then walking away. When officers caught up with her down the street they said she was resisting arrest. An officer put Garner on the ground, causing several scrapes, and during the altercation her shoulder was dislocated.

Metzler’s involvement in the incident

Metzler’s body camera video, shared by Garner’s attorney Sarah Schielke, showed a conversation between a witness and Metzler about the incident.

“I see a lady, who I think was a kid, and I see her walking and then I see him throwing her to the ground and that person wasn’t running or anything and I was like, ‘That’s not okay,'” the witness told Metzler.

Metzler responded, “Do you know who she is? Do you know where she’s coming from? Do you know what crimes she has committed?”

The witness continued to say that he just saw her walking, not running, and she was thrown to the ground for what looked to him like no reason.

“So, all you did was take a brief view of it but you don’t know the rest of the story,” Metzler said to the witness.

“No, no I don’t know,” the witness can be heard responding. “But if you see a woman walking and then you see a cop throw her to the ground when she’s not using force or nothing, what is going to be your reaction?”

Metzler told the witness his recap of the incident and told him he could file a complaint with the department or on their website if he wanted.

Loveland Police chief speaks about Metzler’s resignation

“A chief of police does not have the ability to prevent an officer from resigning,” Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer said, “but this resignation closes one more chapter of an incident that has tarnished the hard work of the men and women of the Loveland Police Department who have and continue to serve with honor.”

The third-party internal investigation continues into others involved in the incident but no date has been provided for its conclusion.

“We are working to complete all aspects of our administrative response to this investigation so that the report can be released to the public. We recognize Ms. Garner herself and the public have an expectation and lawful right to know what this investigation found,” Ticer said.

