DENVER (KDVR) — Three days after firing an officer for allegedly assaulting a teen at a park while on duty, another Loveland Police officer has been arrested.

Wilbert Howard, 53, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Thursday by Fort Collins Police Services. Howard was off-duty at the time of the incident, and the Loveland Police Department stated that this incident does not have a connection to Howard’s official duties as a police officer.

Howard has been placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was initiated, according to the department. Loveland Police reported that Howard has worked for the department for 17 years.

According to Loveland Police, Howard faces counts of second-degree assault and child abuse along with a crime of violence sentence enhancement. Police said the Thursday, Nov. 2, incident reportedly happened at a private residence in the jurisdiction of Fort Collins Police.

Fort Collins Police booked the off-duty officer into the Larimer County Jail.

Loveland Police pointed to Fort Collins Police Services for details of the case but noted that it does involve juvenile victims, which restricts how much information can be released.

The news comes only days after the Loveland Police Department fired 28-year-old officer Dylan Miller, who remains in the Larimer County Jail.

Miller is accused of luring a 15-year-old to a secluded park area where he physically assaulted the teen. Miller was allegedly on duty and in uniform.