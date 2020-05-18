Loveland native Molly Bloom helping others find sense of community

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland native Molly Bloom is helping others find community during stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders through an online platform she created with her husband called One World Group.

“As soon as COVID broke out, I couldn’t stop thinking about the people that were completely alone,” Bloom said.

Through One World Group, participants can join in on Zoom meetings featuring guests and speakers ranging from neuroscientists to celebrities and those sharing stories of overcoming immense challenges.

“Whenever there’s a shift, there are always new possibilities in the world,” Bloom said.

Bloom became widely known after running an illegal multi-million dollar celebrity poker game in Hollywood and New York. She wrote a book about her life story called Molly’s Game.

“I started writing the book as soon as the train wreck happened,” Bloom said.

The book was turned into a movie directed by Aaron Sorkin in 2017. The movie “Molly’s Game” debuted on Netflix in April 2020, during numerous states’ stay-at-home orders.

“Netflix gave it a life of its own. I think it’s great timing,” Bloom said, noting the theme of the movie is ‘fall down, get back up.’

Bloom, who has been quarantining in Keystone with her husband and her mother, also talked about expanding her family.

“I’m passionate about educating women who are passionate about freezing their eggs,” Bloom said. “For women in their early forties, I want to be a beacon of hope.”

After some challenges, Bloom said she found success with the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Denver.

“I did the rounds and my results were six or seven times better,” Bloom said. “My own fertility measures doubled, tripled.”

Molly is planning to stay in Colorado for the time being. She is also working on her second book which is expected to be published in 2021.