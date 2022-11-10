LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland has hired a new police chief.

Tim Doran is a 32-year law enforcement veteran who’s set to begin his new job on Jan. 3, according to the Loveland Police Department.

“I could not be more honored to be selected to lead the Loveland Police Department and stand with the women and men who answer the call daily and put their lives on the line for this amazing community,” Doran said in a statement.

New Loveland police chief has decades of experience

Doran has served as assistant police chief for Fort Collins Police Services since 2019. Before his time in Fort Collins, he was director of service operations for Advanced Energy Industries.

He spent 22 years with the FBI, retiring as assistant special agent in charge in Baltimore, where he managed 175 FBI agents and crisis management staff. Doran also worked on the White House National Security Council as a senior director and oversaw the Violent Crime and Joint Terrorism Task Force in Washington.

The new chief will lead during a time of change for the department. The arrest of Karen Garner, an older woman with dementia, sparked a nationwide public outcry, criminal charges against the officers involved and recommendations for departmental change.

Law enforcement leaders are also leading their departments through changes in Colorado’s government. The 2020 police accountability law enacted sweeping police reforms in Colorado, including limits on qualified immunity and the required reporting of officer misconduct.

“We stand at a pivotal point that’s rich with opportunity: to restore trust, to repair morale, and to write the next chapter in partnership with our community,” Doran said. “This agency has engaged in deep and necessary reflection in recent years. I’m ready to learn from the past, address present needs and build a stronger future together.”

Doran was selected from three finalists: David Farrow, deputy chief of the Field Operations Bureau for the Goodyear Police Department in Arizona, and Anita Koester, patrol division chief for the Lakewood Police Department.