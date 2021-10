LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – A 25-year-old Loveland man is facing a DUI charge in connection with a crash that injured a 65-year-old pedestrian.

The 65-year-old was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Andrew Dinkey, was driving eastbound in the 300 block of Eisenhower Boulevard when the victim crossed and was struck.

Dinkey faces other possible charges in addition to the DUI, according to police.