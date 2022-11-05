LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery.

Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation executed an arrest and search warrant on Saturday morning at a residence on the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court in Loveland.

During this search, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force obtained a secondary search warrant before seizing 150 pounds of dried marijuana, 50 living marijuana plants and “several thousand dollars in cash.”

The arrest warrant was for Philip Gavin Schmidt-Way, 28, who along with his father, Aric L. Way, 51, was wanted in connection to the death of their relative.

Details on the Wisconsin homicide case

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said that on July 19, 2021, the victim in this case was found dead in her home in Dodgeville, Wisconsin from what the autopsy determined as carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a criminal complaint made to the department, the victim had recently agreed to sell her farm, the profits of which would be bequeathed to Schmidt-Way upon her death. The complaint also mentioned that there was no reasonable explanation as to why the carbon monoxide levels rose in the home.

The complaint went on to say Way purchased products that, when mixed, create carbon monoxide. Additionally, investigators said that security footage revealed Schmidt-Way’s vehicle at the victim’s home on the night of her death.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the pair are presumed innocent until proven otherwise, but they have been charged with:

First-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime

“This was a challenging case to work and took a really concentrated effort from all of the agencies involved to move it forward,” said Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek. “My sincerest thanks to everyone who has worked on this case.”

Officials with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force are still conducting an investigation into the seized marijuana, but there have been no charges filed as of this posting.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.