Longmont, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office took a 40-year-old Loveland man into custody on Saturday for his alleged role in the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online.

An investigation was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that CSAM had been distributed in their jurisdiction

According to investigators with BCSO, a search warrant was executed on Sept. 21 at the home of Benito Chavez-Perez, 40, on the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Now, Chavez is being held in Boulder County Jail on:

1 count of Sexual exploitation of a child-possession with intent to distribute

2 counts of Sexual exploitation of a child-possession

He is being held without bond and is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

