DENVER (KDVR) — A Loveland attorney’s pursuit of civil rights violations appears to be paying off.

Attorney Sarah Schielke of the Life and Liberty Law Office has represented clients in several high-profile civil rights cases against police, including some that have settled for big figures.

Now, Schielke is giving credit for her success. A plaque on the attorney’s new office building thanks the Loveland Police Department, “whose incompetence paid for this building.”

Schielke talked about the acknowledgment plaque with FOX31’s Rob Low.

“There is a quote from Joseph Campbell that I try to live my life by: ‘Participate joyfully in the sorrows of the world. We cannot cure the world of sorrows, but we can choose to live in joy,'” Schielke said of the display.

“That’s my building. That’s my plaque. I will never forget the sorrows that were inflicted upon my clients or the brutal governmental forces that I’ve had to fight against to get here,” Schielke said. “But I will always look for opportunities, maybe cast in bronze, to participate joyfully along the way.”

A plaque outside the office of attorney Sarah Schielke credits the Loveland Police Department for the building. (KDVR)

The law office of attorney Sarah Schielke in Loveland (KDVR)

Schielke was involved in the $3 million settlement with Karen Garner, who suffered from dementia when police violently arrested her in 2020. The case led to criminal charges against the officers involved and a prison sentence.

Another of Schielke’s cases was the DUI arrest of Harris Elias, which just settled for $400,000.

Elias was arrested for DUI, but breathalyzer and bloodwork came back negative for alcohol and drugs. According to Schielke, the officer’s suspicions were based on less than 60 seconds of interaction with Elias, where he refused to answer the officer’s questions. The case was dismissed.

In a statement on Monday, the city of Loveland said the Elias settlement does not admit liability on its part or the part of officers.