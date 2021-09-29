Loveland hiring event: truck drivers and maintenance techs wanted

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Walmart is holding a hiring event for truck drivers and diesel maintenance technicians.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 2-6 p.m. at 7500 E. Crossroads Blvd. in Loveland.

The Loveland distribution center is hiring more than 10 CDL-A drivers and eight technicians. Register for the event online.

Truck drivers earn an average of $87,500 a year and are eligible to receive up to $8,000 in sign-on bonuses, according to Walmart officials.

Maintenance technicians start at $21.15 per hour and are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in sign-on bonuses.