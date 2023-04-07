LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland High School’s principal will return on Monday after an incident where 14 teachers left campus during a shooting threat investigation.

Principal Michael James was placed on leave over a week ago after parents panned the school’s response to a school shooting threat.

Now, Thompson School District said it’s taking actions to address student safety, including adding more resource officers to schools.

“As part of its investigation, the district examined many of the actions that were taken at the campus that day as well as steps taken by the district,” the district stated in a letter to the school community. “The district will continue to work with staff members at the school and throughout the district to review safety and security protocols and to collaborate on opportunities to enhance the system.”

Loveland High shooting threat forces policy review

The March 29 incident began around 8:12 a.m. with a Safe2Tell tip warning of a planned school shooting. Investigators found “no elevated level of concern” by 8:30 a.m. that day, but outdated information was shared at a regularly scheduled staff meeting around the same time, according to the district.

“The way that it was described created a situation where some staff members believed that the best decision was to inform others that the school was not safe and that people should depart the campus,” the district said.

Students told FOX31 they arrived at school to find locked-up classrooms and little direction about what was going on. Classes were ultimately canceled around 9:45 a.m.

Meeting scheduled for Loveland High community

Since then, the district looked into what happened that day and said it’s implementing new safety protocols, including a community safety committee, improvements to school-parent communication and increased law enforcement partnerships — including more school resource officers.

A listening session is also scheduled at Loveland High School on Thursday, April 13, from 6-8 p.m. The goal is to get feedback from the school community about their thoughts and concerns.

“The information that is shared in this forum will guide school and district staff as we continue to take steps to review and refine our safety and security protocols throughout the district,” according to the district.

As for the principal, James is “transitioning back into his role” and will officially return to school on Monday.