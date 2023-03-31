LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland High School principal Michael James has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, according to the Thompson School District.

Ferguson High School/Thompson Career Campus principal Dr. Jason Germain will be serving as interim principal at LHS effective immediately, the district said.

The district confirmed that more than a dozen teachers left campus during a shooting threat at Loveland High School on Wednesday.

A district spokesperson said 14 teachers “departed the Loveland High School campus” while school was still in session, following a Safe2Tell tip about a planned shooting at the school.

Students didn’t know what to do

Aubrey Livermore, a sophomore at LHS, said some students were told to go to the cafeteria, while others mingled in the hallway.

“There was no direction on what to do,” she told FOX31’s Evan Kruegel. “We were all kind of just confused and lost.”

Her brother, Hunter, said he showed up to class to find the door locked and the lights out. He waited in the cafeteria with a friend until school was officially canceled just after 10 a.m.

“It seemed that no one was there, and I didn’t know what to do,” he told Kruegel. “I didn’t really know what was going on.”