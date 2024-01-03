DENVER (KDVR) — A fire on Butternut Drive in Loveland that killed one resident has been preliminarily determined to be accidental, and investigators say they have no reason to believe a criminal offense occurred.

The nature of the fire appears to be electrical, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The fire was reported at about 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, according to previous police reports, in the 3100 block of Butternut Drive. Preliminary investigations showed three people were inside the home when the fire started.

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2023, to this deadly house fire. (Credit: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

One of the occupants was found dead, one was taken to a Denver hospital with severe burns, and a third was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene. The deceased individual’s identity has not been released.

Initially, fire investigators began looking for signs of arson. However, all residents have cooperated with investigators and no criminal offense has been found.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Loveland police at the scene.