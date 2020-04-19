Loveland farmer helps neighbors by giving away eggs

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Loveland farmer has been helping her neighbors since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Colorado.

“My family raised me to share when you care share,” Sara Mayer of Sara’s Pick of the Coop said.

Mayer has been giving away hundreds of dozens of eggs, in part, due to a surplus of the product.

“I was noticing a lot of people on Facebook being really fearful,” Mayer said. “I was like, oh I have extra eggs. I’ll put them on my porch if people need them.”

Mayer posted about the egg giveaway on her neighborhood Facebook page and has been accepting donations to help pay for feed.

“People have been paying it forward for people who can’t pay. It’s been really awesome,” Mayer said.

“I don’t really even know my neighbors and I started to meet them because of this… You put good things out in the world and you get good things back.”