Loveland family builds robot to launch candy for trick-or-treaters

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Olson family came up with a unique way of handing out candy this Halloween by creating a robot to help with trick-or-treaters.

“I really enjoy what we do and I wanted to share it with our kids and teach them about robotics as well,” Mike Olson, the owner at Complete Solution Robots in Loveland said.

Mike said his two teen sons jumped on board with creating the robot and it only took the trio a few weeks leading up to the spooky holiday.

“We worked on it every weekend, every free chance we had and now here we are with a robot like that,” Colin Olson, Mike’s son said.

The robot brand is Fanuc. Olson said it is normally a robot used for manufacturing and this specific one is a demo used at his office.

“Then we do all the tooling, programming and electrical integration that goes into it,” Olson said.

The robot holds onto a lightsaber while it works to pick up the candy. Colin said it uses suction to pick up an individual piece of candy then it is put in a catapult and shot out to kids.

“They think it’s pretty cool, they think it’s break dancing,” Colin said.

The Olson’s enjoyed the family time of putting the robot together.

They said next year they plan on having the robot out for Halloween, but for now, it will go back to the office.

“We put a spin on it we thought the kids would enjoy something a bit unique,” Olson said.