Loveland council members call for action after woman with dementia’s arrest

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The video of a Loveland police officer wrestling a 73-year-old woman to the ground and arresting her has city leaders demanding answers.

Karen Garner had been accused of leaving Walmart without paying for $14 worth of items.

She was on her way home and picking wildflowers when she was confronted by Loveland police Officer Austin Hopp.

He was later joined by a second officer.

Councilmember Rob Molloy has asked for council member to consider going into executive session to ask the city manager how he will handle the police department’s actions in the Garner Case.

It is not clear if Molloy will have enough votes to call for the session. Six of the council’s nine members must agree before the closed-door meeting can be held.

“I called for this executive session to find out what’s going on. We haven’t heard anything, and we have questions obviously,” said Molloy.

Another Council Member wants to establish a civilian review board.

It would help have oversight of the department and have input on disciplinary actions and review citizen complaints.

Councilmember Andrea Samson is spearheading the effort.

“After the videos that have come out and after what’s happened with Karen Garner, there has been an outcry from our residents. They want to be heard. They are outraged. They are upset. Rightfully so and they feel they don’t have a place in this process,” said Samson.

There is also an effort by the mayor to create a public review process that would decide whether a police officer should be liable for the first $25,000 in any lawsuits that find the officer was not acting in good faith.

Currently, whether the officer pays is decided by the city manager, who oversees the police chief.

“I believe anybody in the chain of command has a conflict of interest. So, an outside commission needs to be formed that makes the determination was that in good faith,” said Mayor Jacki Marsh.