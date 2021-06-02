Loveland City Council approves trust commission following Karen Garner case

by: Maris Westrum

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland City Council is moving forward with the creation of a “Community Trust Commission,” following the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner.

After brutal body camera footage of Garner’s arrest, Loveland citizens — and many Coloradans in general — were angered by the Loveland Police Department’s treatment of a citizen with dementia.

A “Community Trust Commission” was proposed to Loveland City Council, which as of Tuesday evening, has been approved.

The commission will be made up of 16 Loveland citizens, with the goal to keep local establishments, including Loveland Police Department, accountable. The commission’s basic goal is to build trust between these establishments and the community.

As of now, Loveland City Council is planning on beginning the process of instituting the commission on June 11.

