LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The chief of the Loveland Police Department is leaving in the midst of controversy within the city’s force.

After serving on the LPD for nearly six years, Bob Ticer is leaving to take the position as chief of the Prescott Valley Police Department in Prescott, Arizona.

“I want to extend my deep appreciation to Chief Ticer for his nearly six years of leadership, stewardship, and vision for Loveland. We wish him the best in his new role,” Loveland City Manager Steve Adams said. “As for the Loveland community, we will build upon recent progress in strengthening trust in our police department. Your Loveland Police Department remains one of my top priorities.”

The department has been under scrutiny since the forceful arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner in 2020. She suffers from dementia and the two officers involved in the initial arrest dislocated her shoulder and were captured on video joking about the incident.

Those officers no longer work for the department and their sergeant resigned but Ticer remained in place until now. The incident occurred in 2020 but a lawsuit wasn’t filed until last year.

The city settled on a $3 million payment stemming from the suit filed on behalf of Garner. One of the officers, Austin Hopp is facing felony assault and other charges, which a possible plea deal is being negotiated and the family is rejecting.

Ticer is expected to release a statement regarding his resignation on Tuesday.