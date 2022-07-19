LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland has officially begun a nationwide search for its new police chief.

The search comes after Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer left to become chief of an Arizona police department. His departure followed a time of controversy for the department: The aggressive arrest of Karen Garner, an older woman with dementia, sparked a nationwide public outcry, criminal charges against the officers involved and recommendations for departmental change.

Deputy Chief Eric Stewart has been the interim leader since Ticer left on April 2.

The city said it hired a firm, Prothman Company, to lead the process. Prothman began the recruitment process in May and will interview applicants before recommending a replacement. The company spent two days in Loveland to get an idea of what’s wanted in the next police chief.

“Individual feedback sessions with public officials and group meetings with local community groups, nonprofits, and city boards and commissions captured the essential qualities, required strengths and desired attributes for Loveland’s next chief of police,” the city said in a news release.

Next Loveland police chief will need to understand the issues

The job posting lists “opportunities and challenges” that will face the department’s next leader, including the independent Jensen Hughes report commissioned after the Garner arrest.

“While this assessment suggested that the department has many areas where it functions well, there are areas that require serious attention,” the posting reads. Some of the areas highlighted in the report include updated use-of-force policies and greater transparency.

The job posting also points to the 2020 police accountability law that enacted sweeping police reforms in Colorado, including limits on qualified immunity and required reporting of officer misconduct. The future chief will also need to be acquainted with data-driven policing, communication and transparency, according to the listing.

The job has a pay range between $141,800 and $226,800, “plus excellent benefits.”

The listing will remain open until the job is filled, but the first review of applicants is set to begin by Sept. 4. Updates will be posted on this city website.

According to the job posting, Loveland took in nearly 180,500 calls in 2021, and more than 44,400 of them were to 911.