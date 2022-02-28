COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Heartbroken loved ones sat down with FOX31 to remember the four teenagers killed in a Commerce City crash Saturday and the four others injured.

Along the intersection of East 112th Avenue and Highway 85, loved ones visited a new memorial growing with flowers and memorabilia Monday.

The memorial sits next to car pieces left at the scene of a deadly crash Friday evening injuring four and killing four.

Police said it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to the hospital.

“Two of them were my nephews,” Ashley Hoffman said. “The oldest, he didn’t survive. The youngest, he did.”

John and Joe Bledsoe are Hoffman’s nephews. She said they were passengers in the car with their friends Friday night. John, 16 years old, did not make it. His 13-year-old brother Joe, survived and is now fighting for his life in the hospital.

“Everybody was 15, 16 in the car,” Hoffman said. “There wasn’t anybody older than that.”

Hoffman said there was a group of high school-aged friends in the car celebrating one of their birthdays, and parents heard they planned on driving to go get tattoos.

According to witness statements to police, a newer model SUV was speeding south on Hwy. 85. Another newer model SUV then turned west on E. 112th from northbound 85 and the two crashed at the intersection.

Excessive speed is a clear contributing factor, according to the police department’s Crash Reconstruction Team. It’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, as the investigation remains ongoing.

“It was just unfortunate situation,” Hoffman said. “They should all still be here and that’s, that’s how quickly it can all just change. I mean, every day is not a guarantee.”

Hoffman made a GoFundMe page to help with the burial and medical costs for her nephews.

The names of other victims and links to their GoFundMe pages as provided by Hoffman:

Chelsea Christos (survived)

Jamie Withers (passed)

Michael Burkhard (passed)

Katelyn Sweeney (passed)

Anayah Bruce (survived)