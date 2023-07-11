DENVER (KDVR) — Friends of a woman who died in a climbing accident Sunday described her as a fixture in the Boulder community.

Bailee Mulholland, 26, was a Boulder native who graduated from Boulder High School and the University of Colorado Boulder.

“She knew exactly who she was. She’s a mountain person that loved living in Boulder and was very grateful for being from there,” Tim Watts, who has been climbing with Mulholland for years and considers her more like family, said. “You can do everything right and everything can go wrong.”

Mulholland died while free-solo climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, the park said in a release Monday.

She was climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge when she fell approximately 500 feet, according to the release. That ridge is located on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park.

“Tell your loved ones you love them because you just never know the last time you’re going to see somebody that you love,” Tunde Borrego, who taught yoga with Mulholland, said.

Mulholland was an avid climber, mountain runner and yoga instructor. Beyond that, her friends describe her as someone who “marched to her own beat.”

“Bailee was definitely, you can say it a bunch of different ways, a force to be reckoned with, very confident, very driven,” Watts said.

Her friend, Morgan Sears, who was a fellow yoga instructor, remembers Mulholland’s passion for baking.

“She was always excited to bake big elaborate birthday cakes for people she loved, her family members, she’d come up with all these special ingredients,” Sears said.

If you’d like to donate, friends set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs.