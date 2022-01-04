Love is in the mail: Loveland announces Valentine Re-Mailing Program

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Love is in the air, and the town of Loveland has announced its 76th annual Valentine Re-Mailing Program. Aptly named as the nation’s Sweetheart City, the town has unveiled the official 2022 valentine card, collector’s stamp and postmark.

Lovers from across the world can send in their valentines to the Valentine Re-Mailing Program and volunteers will handstamp the collector’s stamp and postmark and re-mail the letter to your sweetheart.

For 76 years, the town of Loveland has received over 100,000 valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries.

“This is a very special year for Loveland and this amazing program. Going into the second year of this pandemic, there is no greater time to help spread love, joy and unity when people need it most,” said Mindy McCloughan, president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

The artwork and postmark were designed by Corry McDowell and include the verse written by Jeani Bork, “All around our Sweetheart City, Hearts are on display. Symbols of our vision for worldwide love. Where every day is Valentine’s Day.”

Deadline for sending in your Valentine

Follow these guidelines to receive the 2022 special envelope artwork and postmark:

Send your pre-adressed, pre-stamped valentines enclosed in a larger 1st class envelope

Send to Postmaster – Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

All international-destined mail must be received by Feb. 2

All U.S.-destined mail to states outside of Colorado must be received by Feb. 7

All Colorado-destined mail must be recieved by Feb. 9

Loveland encourages all particpants to send in their Valentines as soon as possible

The nation’s Sweetheart City offers other Valentine-themed events all throughout the month of love as well as locally designed cards for sale on the town’s website.