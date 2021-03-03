Love Denver? See these epic photos to celebrate 303 Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is March 3, which makes it 303 day in Colorado. It is a day to celebrate all of the great things about Denver.

Why is it called 303 Day? The area code in the greater Denver-Boulder area is 303. It was later joined by 720.

Whether you are taking a stroll through downtown, catching a game at Coors Field, taking your dog on a walk through Cherry Creek State Park, grabbing a beer at one of the more than 100 breweries in Denver or gazing at the incredible variety of sunrises and sunsets, the possibilities are endless in the city, even socially distanced while wearing a mask.

Take a look at some of these beautiful pictures of Denver to celebrate 303 Day!

