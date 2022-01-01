Louisville woman captures video of her narrow escape as flames engulf neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – Chrissy Funk had just minutes to get out alive as the flames overtook her Louisville neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

“Oh my God guys, come on … we gotta go,” Funk yelled, as her cell phone camera rolled during the harrowing escape. She filmed the evacuation as traffic clogged the streets, with neighbors desperate to get out too.

At 12:40 p.m. Thursday, she got a panicked call from her stepmom.

“It’s like get dad, get the dogs – the fire is in the field,” Funk told FOX31.

The field was right behind their home. After grabbing what she could, the family made a frantic getaway, as flames erupted all around them.

“My stepmom and sister had to drive through flames. The two cars that were in front of me got slowed down by a Waste Management truck because they happened to be in our neighborhood at the same time all of this was going down. And so we all kind of got stuck and you hear me saying let’s go, but people are slowing down because they’re driving through flames,” Funk said.

The family made it out alive, but their home is a total loss, along with nearly every other home in their neighborhood.