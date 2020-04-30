Louisville police searching for man wanted on two warrants

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Louisville police say they are looking for Oliver Randall Judd, a 66-year-old man who is wanted on two warrants. Charges include failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear on original charges of intentionally setting a wildfire.

Judd is described as 5’8″ and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Although Judd is transient, he is known to frequent Louisville.

Police are asking if anyone knows about Judd’s whereabouts, to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444.