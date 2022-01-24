Louisville police arrest man who started fire in local business

Oliver Judd was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Louisville Police Department.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Louisville officers arrested a man on Saturday for dining and dashing, and also starting a fire in a local business.

Louisville Police Department received a call on Saturday morning about a man who was dining at a restaurant near the 500 block of East Boulder Road and had left the business without paying.

The man identified as Oliver Judd was located by officers at a neighboring business where he had previously trespassed before. Officers discovered that Judd had started a fire in the bathroom of the business.

Judd had been contacted by police the previous night on Jan. 21 for starting a fire in front of another business.

Officers were able to arrest Judd and charged him with second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree arson, trespassing and theft.

“When a suspect is arrested and made to stand before the court for the crimes they have committed, the victims of those crimes are given opportunities for justice,” said Chief Dave Hayes. “This call also highlights the excellent level of cooperation between Louisville businesses, the Louisville Fire Protection District, and the City of Louisville Police Officers.”

In addition to the charges, Judd also has outstanding warrants from the Denver Marshal’s Office, Boulder Country Sherriff’s Office and the Englewood Police Department.