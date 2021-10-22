Louisville PD SUV vandalized with anti-police slogans

This Louisville Police SUV was vandalized in the morning hours of Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Credit: Louisville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Anti-police slogans were graffitied across a police SUV that was left near a Louisville crosswalk to remind drivers to be careful.

According to Louisville police, the vandalism happened early Friday morning while the SUV was parked in the 200 block of Via Appia Way.

Police say the crosswalk at this location has a high number of students that use it daily, and it is in an area that can be tough for drivers to see as they approach it.

In addition to the anti-police slogans, the windshield and light were smashed, and several logos on the car were covered in spray paint.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can help identify the person who committed the vandalism, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).