LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley’s deputy police chief will take on a new role as the chief of the Louisville Police Department.

Rafael Gutierrez is expected to start the job on May 30, according to a release from Louisville.

“Rafael competed in a national recruitment for the position with a number of exceptional candidates,” Louisville City Manager Jeff Durbin said in a statement. “After a thorough vetting process, he rose to the top of the candidate pool and we’re excited to have him join the Louisville team.”

Former Police Chief David Hayes left the department in November after serving in the role since 2014. He took a job as police chief in Estes Park. Deputy Police Chief Jeff Fisher has served as the interim police chief since Hayes’ departure.

Gutierrez “spent much of his career” in Greeley “in various roles with increasing levels of responsibility,” according to the city’s news release. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Colorado and earned his bachelor’s in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from Colorado State University.

Gutierrez also graduated from the FBI National Academy.