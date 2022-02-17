Louisville meeting planned to discuss building codes after Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Marshall Fire victims in Louisville continue to express concern over updated building codes that are forecasted to make rebuilding more expensive. Similar concerns are being voiced in Superior where officials are considering changes to regulations.

Building codes are updated routinely, but the latest codes are adding an extra price burden. The codes, adopted last year, are designed to create safer neighborhoods that are more environmentally friendly.

“I have multiple friends that have lost their homes,” Louisville resident Frank Lamb said.

Lamb and his wife are thankful their home remains standing near Harper Lake. But they, too, are impacted by the costs of needing to add code-regulated upgraded insulation. Lamb looks at that post-fire cost as an improvement.

“I’m all for improvements like that— that aren’t overly expensive,” he said.

Lamb’s home has a fire-resistant roof. It is what likely saved their home, he believes.

“There were places that embers landed but didn’t catch fire,” he said.

Wildfire fortification is not the only goal of local regulation. Lessening harmful impact on the environment is part of new building code motivation.

Louisville adopted green building codes last year that could add thousands to the cost of rebuilding each home. The city said it is now in line with the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code just like many other cities nationwide.

Louisville’s Planning and Building Safety Department released the following statement:

At this point, the 2021 IECC code is in effect and there is no Council direction to modify or repeal it. Council has requested more information and will hold a discussion about the code at its March 1 meeting.

Louisville’s mayor said the March 1 meeting will focus on much more than the environment. It will also focus on codes that govern sprinkler systems and much more. Also, officials plan to discuss funds the city is hoping to secure to help fire victims.

The meeting is currently planned to begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom. A city official said an in-person opportunity could be realized as the meeting date draws near. More information on Louisville Marshall Fire meetings can be found on their site.