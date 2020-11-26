Louisville Main Street: End of the road for some businesses?

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Louisville city leaders have decided to re-open popular Main Street to vehicle traffic. It’s a move some business owners say could signal the end of the road.

For the past few months, per COVID restrictions, Main Street has been closed, allowing downtown breweries and restaurants to bring tables out into the street.

“As far as I know, this is the end,” says Por Wine House owner Patrick Walsh. “For a lot of us, down here, this could really be the nail in the coffin.”

The city has vowed to help businesses with outdoor dining with seating areas in on-street parking spaces or dedicated curbside grab-n-go spots.

Main Street should open to traffic and RTD routes by Dec. 7.