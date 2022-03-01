LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Louisville City Council is considering adopting a new building code, similar to one in Superior.

The building code would directly impact homeowners who lost their houses in December’s Marshall Fire.

Monday night, the Superior council adopted a 2021 building code with an option to opt out for residents who lost their homes.

Tuesday night, the Louisville City Council appeared to be leaning toward a similar code. More than 550 Louisville Families lost their home in the Marshall Fire.