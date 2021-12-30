Louisville issues boil water advisory as fires rage

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Louisville was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday night as devastating fires continued to tear through the city and surrounding areas, impacting the water supply.

Louisville changed its water supply to untreated water to make more water available to fight the fires, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“As soon as the fires are extinguished or controlled, and people can safely come back to their homes, CDPHE will coordinate with the city to flush and test the water to make sure it’s safe to drink again,” CDPHE said in a news release.

The advisory was issued at 7 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

What to do during a boil advisory

Anyone in the City of Louisville is advised to use bottled water or boil any water that will be used for drinking (including for pets), making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released this information on how to respond to the boil advisory:

Bring water — including filtered water — to a boil, let it boil for three minutes and then let it cool before using.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Showering in the water without boiling it is OK, but do not swallow any water. Use caution with babies and young children; consider sponge baths.

Breastfeed infants or use ready-to-use formula, if possible.

If you experience symptoms like nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaces, seek medical advice.

For more information on what to do, including in Spanish, visit the City of Louisville website.