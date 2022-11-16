LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – A hundred Louisville residents impacted by the Marshall Fire can at long last begin rebuilding their homes.

The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, 550 of which were in Louisville. However, the city announced on Wednesday that it’s made some ground in that rebuilding process by awarding permits to 100 of those Louisville residents.

“We have a long road ahead, and we know that not everyone is at the same stage in their [rebuilding] journey, but we’re so excited to see our community coming together and building a bright future,” officials with the City of Louisville said in the release put out on Wednesday.

In addition to those 100 permits, another 56 rebuilding permits are currently under review.

Marshall Fire debris cleanup in the Cornerstone subdivision of Louisville

(Credit: KDVR)

Back in early April, measures taken by the Louisville City Council led to the loosening of environmentally-focused home building standards for those impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Stricter city-imposed rebuilding codes had been implemented shortly before the Marshall Fire sparked on Dec. 30, but the early-April vote gave a reprieve for those facing the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from the ground up.

The awarding of these permits reveals that the rebuilding process is in its early stages, but Louisville officials made it clear they are in it for the long haul, saying “The City [of Louisville] is committed to supporting our fire-affected residents, for as long as necessary, until everyone is back home.”

If you are a Louisville resident and have questions regarding the permit process, you can visit the city’s “Louisville Rebuilds” to learn more.

Additionally, you can reach out to Jenny Lane with the city’s Planning and Building Safety department by calling 303-335-4584.