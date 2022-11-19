LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – The community hosted a first responders appreciation event at Louisville Middle School Saturday afternoon, as a way to say thank you for all they’ve done in response to the Marshall Fire.

“We can’t control hurricanes or tornados but we think we can control wildfires but that day we couldn’t,” Chief John Willson with the Louisville Fire Protection said.

The dodgeball tournament, which was open to the public, consisted of teams comprised of firefighters and police.

“It was really scary driving in our car leaving not knowing what we would return to. Police and firefighters were driving towards it to be heroes to save animals to save lives to save houses,” Caleb Dickinson, a Louisville City Councilmember who organized the event, said.

Dickinson is also in charge of Louisville Rising, an organization that started back during the pandemic to help the community but has shifted a bit and now helps with the after-effects of the Marshall Fire.

“It’s a somber event and a lot of people are going through second-hand trauma, thinking about it,” Dickinson said.

You can find more information on commemorative events and activities on the Boulder County website.

Louisville, Superior and Boulder County stated they will also continue to work with Mental Health Partners, Community Foundation Boulder County, Jewish Family Service, and other organizations to increase the community’s access to mental health resources ahead of the anniversary.

Additionally, Mental Health Partners will have tables in Louisville and Superior at various times until at least the end of November.

Through November 29, counselors will be available at:

Superior Community Center Located at 1500 Coalton Road Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Louisville Recreation and Senior Center Located at 900 Via Appia Way Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Louisville Public Library Located at 951 Spruce Street Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Counselors will be on-hand to talk with people about any issues they are dealing with or mental health concerns they may have and provide resources for

referrals.