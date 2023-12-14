LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — At Enclave Park in Louisville, a large field of dirt is all that’s left of a once-popular play structure.

Nearly two years after the Marshall Fire destroyed it, the city is grappling with the high costs to rebuild it.

“The capital funds we had were going to be stretched very, very thin, especially with a fresh rebuild like this,” said Bryon Weber, parks planning and project manager.

But this week, the city received some good news: a $500,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to “re-imagine and re-build” Enclave and Sunflower parks.

Weber said they couldn’t be more thankful and said they’re eager to get to work on the rebuilds.

“We’re really excited about the opportunities. It’s been a long time coming. The community here is very resilient,” he said.

Enclave Park in Louisville, Colorado, on Dec. 14, 2023 (KDVR)

Louisville will host an open house on Jan. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center.

“These two parks are really important to these communities because they’re really focal points and community gathering spaces,” Weber said. “So, as we look to rebuild, it’s not just to replace what was there, but take it a step further and expand these parks as community gathering spaces so as folks move back into their homes, they’re able to reconnect with their neighbors.”