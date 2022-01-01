Louisville daycare converted to donation hub after Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Louisville daycare director is temporarily converting her education center into a donation hub for people impacted by the Marshall Fire.

Kristen Argow owns Active Louisville Kids. After the Marshall Fire erupted on Thursday, Argow began asking for donations.

“It snowballed,” she said on Friday.

Now, much of the space is taken by stacks of donations. Meanwhile, her daycare business will continue with normal operations.

Argow said they are no longer in need of donations but are desperately trying to get the word out to those who have lost their homes and need items.

“We had three people in our community who have lost their homes,” Argow said. “So, right away, it was really obvious that we needed to do more.”

Active Louisville Kids is located at 1970 Centennial Dr. in Louisville.