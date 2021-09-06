Louisville church property covered with abortion-related graffiti

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Abortion-related graffiti was painted on the doors, garden sign, church sign and walls of St. Louis Catholic Church on Sunday morning.

According to the Louisville Police Department, three people were possibly involved in defacing the sanctuary around 1:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows them approaching the church and is asking for the public’s help identifying them.

“The actions of these individuals are not representative of the residents of Louisville, nor do they reflect the mission of our city. The true representation of the community in Louisville are those that surrounded St Louis Catholic Church and helped remove the graffiti Sunday after Mass,” Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes said.

Anyone with information or can help identifying the individuals, is asked to contact LPD at 303-441-4444. Anonymous tipsters can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Ring video below shows the individuals police are trying to identify: