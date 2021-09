PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Castle Pines North Metro District lost water pressure through the west side of I-25.

Due to the lost water pressure, American Academy at the Castle Pines campus is closing for the day. The issue is expected to last the whole day according to the local water department.

The City of Castle Pines is encouraging to contact them with any questions about the water pressure at (303) 688-8550. The lost water pressure does not affect east of I-25.